Office: The 10 Best Pranks hosted by Dwight Schrute

When Rain Wilson plays an unusual radio host, Dr. Demento, in the movie “Strange: The Story of Al Yankovic,” it’s easy to remember his other bizarre character, Dwight Schrute, from his favorite TV series “The Office.”

While “The Office” is widely known for its salacious comedy, sarcastic humor and pseudo-documentary style, it was Jim Halpert’s (sometimes) harmless pranks on bear lover and beet farmer Dwight Schrute that demonstrated his gullible nature and the show’s ability to keep fans laughing at even the most insignificant parts of the episode. Whether they were hiding stationery in Jell-O or making small comments scattered throughout the episode, fans could always count on both simple and more complex Jim jokes as some of the best children’s fun that can be seen in the series.

When Jim puts Dwight’s stapler in jelly

Introducing the dynamic between Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert, episode 1 begins with Dwight calling Jim out for putting his stapler in jelly for the supposed “third time”. This prank introduces fans to Jim’s motivation behind his pranks on Dwight, as well as his desire to make Dwight’s life as frustrating as possible.

Despite the fact that this is a seemingly insignificant joke compared to some of his other pranks, this prank is different in that Jim manages not only to annoy Dwight, but also to embarrass him in front of new temporary employee Ryan Howard: a double whammy.

When Jim convinces Dwight that he has mind control abilities

There were some wild storylines in “The Office” and this prank may fall into that category. After Dwight tells Pam that roulette is a game of luck, not skill, Jim declares that he can always count on winning because he has the ability to control the mind. After requesting evidence and with the help of Pam’s office assistant, Jim successfully “moves” the hanger with his “mind”.

Obviously, mind control is a ridiculous idea in the eyes of fans, but it is the unreality of this prank that makes it truly spectacular. This prank was able to demonstrate both Dwight’s trusting nature and his hyperactive imagination, as well as illustrate the ingenuity and thoroughness of Jim’s plan.

When Jim wraps Dwight’s desk in wrapping paper

In a festive mood, Jim manages to wrap Dwight’s desk and everything around it with wrapping paper… or so it seems. After telling Jim that there is no such thing as a “gift-wrapped black belt,” a hint of Dwight’s martial arts training, which he brags about almost every day, Dwight sits down in his supposed chair, only to find out it’s all cardboard falling to the ground.

One of Jim’s simplest practical jokes, but nevertheless satisfying, this scene is a direct parallel to the iconic “pull the chair out from under you” prank from elementary school.

When Jim hides Dwight’s desk

Dwight’s desk, along with all his belongings, disappeared from the office, but it looks like it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. All of Jim’s pranks finally got to him, so Dwight breaks into Michael’s office to “tell” Jim, but when he gets there, Jim starts playing the warmer/colder game with Dwight, stopping him.

What begins with fans wondering if Jim will be punished for his innocent pranks ends with Dwight accepting his fate and answering Jim’s call from the men’s room. Fans fully appreciated this simple prank, ranging from the change of tone from the beginning of the prank to the end to Dwight taking his new office in the bathroom.

When Jim and Dwight are forced to make sales practice calls

Die-hard fans know Michael is a bit immature, but this sales training call wasn’t one of those moments. After receiving feedback on how Dwight and Jim make sales calls, Michael forces both men to participate in a sales role-playing game, and, of course, Jim just had to take advantage of this great opportunity for a prank. While Michael maintains an uncharacteristically serious demeanor throughout the role-playing game, Jim creates the image of “Bill Buttliker” and continues to annoy Dwight throughout the conversation, forcing him to speak louder, putting him on hold, and insulting his character to the point that even fans considered Bill a real researcher.

Despite the fact that the name should have been enough to understand that this was a prank, because it was done under the influence of the moment, and Dwight and Jim were able to make a fake call real, this prank turned out to be one of the most realistic. practical jokes in the series.

When Jim convinces Dwight that he was recruited by the CIA

Some of the more complex Office pranks require the help of Pam, a seemingly innocent office assistant. For a while, Pam wrote to Dwight, “recruiting” him to the CIA.