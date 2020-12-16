Office for Mac receives support for M1 processors

This Tuesday (15), Microsoft announced the official support of Office for Mac devices with the new M1 processor, from Apple. With the latest update, users will have a more fluid, intuitive experience and with less incidence of program failures.

One of the reasons behind the improvements is the new universal software code, which should now run the same on Intel or Apple proprietary processors. Likewise, both types of devices should receive Office package updates simultaneously.

In this version, the programs that received native support were: Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and OneNote, leaving out Teams, widely used in the commercial environment. According to the Microsoft blog post, support for the program is still in development and should arrive soon. If desired, the user can still use the emulated version of the program until its official release.

In addition to these key new features, Outlook users will also receive support for iCloud accounts, including contact sync, email accounts and calendar. The new Microsoft Office for MacOS update is available today, and can be accessed directly from the App Store or Microsoft’s AutoUpdate program.



