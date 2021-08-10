Office for Android Gets File Viewing Improvements

Microsoft is releasing a new update for the Office app for Android devices. Highlighted, the software version 16.0.14228.20138 brings improvements in relation to project visualization.

The main new feature is the addition of the “File Cards” feature. According to the company, the tool offers a more fluid way to consume content by allowing you to view contextual information from the document and perform quick actions.

As per the update note, File Cards make it easy to access document information on Android. For example, the feature shows how and why the file was shared with the user and when the person was mentioned in a project.

What’s more, the functionality allows you to perform quick actions without opening the content. Then you can share a document with others or keep the project offline with a few taps.

To activate the feature, the user must go to the “File” tab on the home screen and tap the “File Card View” icon. The app will not change the display preference while users switch between the “Shared” and “Recent” tabs.

file compatibility

Currently, File Cards are available for Word, Excel, PowerPoint and PDF documents. However, projects must be saved to OneDrive Personal or Business accounts.

According to Microsoft, a future update will add support for Word and PDF projects stored directly on the Android device. Something that will make life even easier for users.

In addition, the recent Office update brings general bug fixes and performance improvements. Remembering that the update is being made available gradually and may take a while to reach all users.