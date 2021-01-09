Office: Dunder Mifflin launches running simulator

The Office series is moving house in the United States, ceasing to be shown on Netflix and becoming part of Peacock, streaming from NBCUniversal that was released in mid-2020.

To celebrate this change, the streaming service launched the Dunder Mifflin Employee Simulator, that is, a simulator so that fans can feel like a true employee of Dunder Mifflin.

The news was shared by Peacock’s Twitter profile saying: “Have you always wanted to be a Dunder Mifflin employee? Go explore http://dundermifflin.com and click on everything ”.

As we can see in the image, the site simulates the desktop view of a Dunder Mifflin computer, bringing several folders and icons in which fans will have access to content from all seasons of the series, such as photos and behind the scenes videos. One of the folders also contains profiles of each of the characters.

The bad news is that, like the streaming service Peacock, the site cannot be accessed by Brazilians (oh my!).

Peacock also released some videos with new footage from the series. The first one was a deleted scene from the episode “Beach Games”, the 23rd of the program’s 3rd season.