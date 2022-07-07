Office characters and their analogues in parks and recreation areas

Since The Office debuted in 2005, fans have been following those who work at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch and have seen how they have changed over the years as employees and friends. Four years later, Parks and Recreation presented a pseudo-documentary about the lives of those who work in the Pawnee Parks and Recreation Department. And no matter how different the sitcoms were, both had very similar themes and characters.

There were dreamers, pop culture enthusiasts, realists, scoundrels, romantics… Both sitcoms are not related in any way, but have analogues that are related to each other. This allowed viewers of The Office to become fans of Parks and Rec. on the contrary.

Updated by Lynn Gibbs on July 7, 2022: Now that “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” are off-air and airing on services like NBC’s “Peacock,” workplace comedies are gaining even more fans than ever before. Because of the similar angles, jokes and personalities in the office, it’s easy to see the similarities between both shows. In fact, there are parallels between the characters that are little talked about. From the love language of Kelly Kapoor and Tom Haverford being pop culture, to Leslie Knope and Michael Scott having the same management styles, both shows have analogues.

Kelly Kapoor and Tom Haverford

Kelly Kapoor was a Dunder Mifflin customer service representative before leaving in season 9 to move to Ohio with her new partner Ravi. She loved to talk, adored pop culture and was the first to gossip in the office. But no matter how wonderful a person Kelly was, many of her employees couldn’t stand her constant conversations.

Similarly, Tom Haverford started out as an administrator, but it was obvious that this was not what he aspired to. He wanted to become a famous business tycoon, and he had a lot of good and bad business ideas. Tom had all these unique ideas, but working in a public institution hindered his development. Both he and Kelly loved fashion, celebrities, gossip, and any chance to be the center of attention. If the series had teamed up, they would have been best friends.

Michael Scott and Leslie Knope

Michael Scott and Leslie Knope may also be the greatest bosses in the world. Both were the main characters in their shows. Michael was the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin Scranton, and Leslie started as the deputy director of the Pawnee Parks and Recreation Department.

Both characters were enthusiastic, loved their work and treated their employees like family. If Leslie and Michael didn’t work, they weren’t happy. For them, the office was a place where they could meet their best friends and do what they loved. If these two met, they would be the greatest management duo of all time.

Pam Beasley and Ann Perkins

Since Rashida Jones participated in both sitcoms, some of them could become Ann Perkins’ colleague Karen Filippelli. However, Ann Perkins had more in common with Pam Beasley from The Office. Pam and Ann were Leslie and Michael’s right-hand men. Although Pam and Michael were not best friends like Ann and Leslie, Pam’s respect for him grew over time, and a lifelong bond formed between them.

As for the love relationship, Pam left a long-term relationship to be with her best friend and closest confidant Jim. Similarly, Ann also left her two-year-old partner for a new life and eventually fell in love with her colleague too. There were many parallels between them, and although Pam’s transformation was slower than Ann’s, they had a lot in common.

Andy Bernard and Chris Traeger

Andy Bernard and Chris Traeger had obvious differences, but they also had a lot in common. Chris was mature, in personal form and more understanding than Andy, but they were both wildly theatrical and optimistic. Andy loves musicals and theater, and Chris’ passion is related to physical fitness.

Regardless of what made them happy outside of work, they both behaved the same way when doing what they loved. Andy and Chris also had some of the best quotes in the series. Both men also fell in love while working and left the series to start a new life outside of Pawnee and Scranton.

Jim Halpert and Ben Wyatt

Jim Halpert and Ben Wyatt were balanced and sober-minded characters. Ben was more ambitious than Jim, but that’s because he discovered his passion for politics at a young age. It took Jim a while to figure out what he wanted to do for the rest of his life, but as soon as Atlid appeared, Jim found his calling.

Jim and Ben were two of the most attractive characters in their show. Both men were respected at work, good at what they did, and were born romantics when it came to the women in their lives. Both Jim and Ben fell in love with their main characters years after they struck up a strong friendship with them.