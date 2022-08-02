Office: B.J. Novak Recalls Falling in love with a Strange joke by Mindy Kaling

B. J. Novak from “The Office” recalls how he fell in love with a strange joke of a colleague in the film Mindy Kaling. Novak played Ryan Howard, a former temporary business-oriented employee who was in a relationship over and over again with Dunder Mifflin customer service representative Kelly Kapoor (Kaling). Although Ryan and Kelly’s relationship faded into the background compared to such couples as Jim and Pam, Michael and Holly, Dwight and Angela, the couple’s shaky but passionate long-term courtship was a staple of the “Office”. When they are together, Ryan tends to be apathetic and prefers a more casual relationship with Kelly, who instead wants something more serious. This culminated in the last episode of the series when they finally ran away together.

In addition to starring Kelly and Ryan in the Office, Novak and Kaling were involved behind the scenes. Both wrote, directed and produced several episodes throughout the show. They continued to collaborate on other projects, and Novak appeared as a guest star and directed episodes of Kaling’s sitcom The Mindy Project. In addition, the long-term real friendship of Kaling and Novak is well documented.

In a recent episode of Conan O’Brien’s podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” Novak recalled a time when he fell for Kaling’s strange joke when they were working on “The Office.” According to Novak, Kaling innocently lied to him, saying that one of the directors whom Novak did not like met with the creator of “The Office” Greg Daniels. Read what Novak said about the draw below.

One day at The Office, she told me that there was a female director who shot an episode of one of my scripts, and I didn’t particularly like how the production went, it doesn’t really matter, but Mindy said that [the director] had met Greg before.

Then Greg asked: “What do you think of her as a director?” And I thought, “Yes, she was good!” so we hired her back. But I had to say, for example, “Not my favorite director.” And later I told him, like: “You’ve met her, right?” And he’s like, “What are you talking about?”

“[Kaling] never acted like she got me, it was just a personal joke, which is even more pure. I have to admire a comedian who doesn’t need an audience, just her and God.

Kaling’s prank during their stay in the “Office” is strange because it does not bring immediate returns. However, it seems that this is what made Novak appreciate the joke so much that he passed it on to O’Brien. His real-life friendship with Kaling also probably served as a motive for her choosing him as a target for the prank. Coincidentally, Kaling’s actions resemble what Kelly would do to a co-star on the series.

Practical jokes were widely used in “The Office” as one of the main illogical episodes of the episode. They were usually planned and executed by Jim with Dwight as his sole purpose, such as when he put all of Dwight’s belongings in a vending machine and gave him a bag of coins to return them. Since “The Office” is filled with pranks on the screen, it is not surprising that the actors also participated in these playful pranks with each other off-screen.