Office app for Windows 10 will get new features soon

Office: Soon, the Office app will become more functional for Windows 10 users, thanks to a major update scheduled for June that will add new features to the program.

In particular, it will allow you to view the files directly from the app. That way, it will no longer be necessary to open a dedicated program or a web browser to access a document.

Currently, the Office app for Windows 10 acts as a hub for the user to find files saved on the computer and on OneDrive. If the programs in the package are not installed on the PC, it directs you to a web version.

According to Dr. Windows, the new update will make the application really more functional. This is because there will be no need to have Word, Excel or Powerpoint programs on the machine to view the documents.

In the future, Microsoft plans to add the file editing tool to the app. Although it does not replace the complete programs, it will bring web-based versions with the absence of certain features.

Inspired by the mobile version

Apparently, the enhanced edition of Office for Windows 10 will be similar to the version optimized for Android and iOS. On mobile devices, you can access and edit documents directly from the app.

Even without bringing all the tools of the Office suite programs, the app meets the needs of most users. Mainly, those who use tablets or smartphones as the main means of work.