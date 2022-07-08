Office: All the Evidence Toby was Scranton’s Strangler

There is ample evidence that Toby was Scranton’s strangler at The Office. The character played by Paul Lieberstein has often been portrayed as one of Dunder Mifflin’s most harmless employees. In fact, he was a bit of a slacker, which allowed manager Michael Scott to pester him during his tenure. Despite this, there is a long-standing joke in “The Office” in which the Scranton Strangler’s crimes are linked to Toby, leading to theories claiming he was the figure behind the nickname.

Toby appears in all nine seasons of “The Office” and works as a representative of the branch’s human resources department for most of the series. Because of his position, Toby sits in the annex with Kelly and Ryan, always participating in meetings and meetings in the office. His clogged personal life has a funny habit of flowing into his work life, which leads to his defeated personality. Thus, Toby becomes an easy target for Michael’s verbal insults. Although Lieberstein’s character starts a new life by moving to Costa Rica on a whim, he eventually returns to work at a branch in Scranton until Dwight fires him at the end of the series.

Unlike the rest of the characters in The Office, Toby has a direct connection to the Scranton strangler and several reasons why he is considered the main suspect in this case. Despite the fact that in the series George Howard Scoob is proclaimed the identity of the Scranton strangler, many theories also point to the involvement of specific characters in crimes, such as Creed, Gabe and Mose. However, most of the clues hidden in the “Office” indicated that Toby was Scranton’s Strangler. Even NBC had fun during the launch of “The Office” by creating a parody video “Making a Murderer” (via YouTube) with archive footage incriminating Toby.

The time of the Scranton Strangler’s attacks

Although the Scranton strangler is not mentioned until season 6 of The Office, it was hard not to notice how the strangulation events correlate with significant moments in Jim and Pam’s lives. Toby is never very good at hiding the fact that he is in love with Pam, because of his feelings, he is dissatisfied with the romance between colleagues, and sometimes even supports their relationship. When Jim and Pam start a family after the birth of their first child, Ceci, Andy gives them a copy of the newspaper as a souvenir of this important day. The headline reads, “Scranton Strangler strikes again,” which suggests that Toby’s anger at the notion of Jim and Pam’s happiness caused him to commit another attack.

Scranton Strangler’s Car

Another reason people think Toby was Scranton’s strangler has to do with his car. In the season 7 episode of “The Office” titled “The Viewing Party,” Cold openness centers on a car chase with local police after a suspect believed to be the Scranton Strangler. Michael notices that the chase is moving down the street where they work, so he runs to the window to witness what is happening. The suspect’s car, seen during the chase and in the TV report, is identical to the color and model of the car that can often be seen in the Dunder Mifflin parking lot. The season 7 episode “The Office” led to another convincing proof that the car originally belonged to Toby before another person took responsibility for his crimes. While it was intriguing, it’s more than likely that the crew from the series used the car on set rather than buying a new one at the time.

Toby’s absence during a car chase

Throughout the episode “Viewing Party”, the only character ominously missing from the workplace is Toby. Employees watch the chase from Toby’s desk without explaining his absence. Then his desk phone rings, forcing Kelly to pick up the phone and immediately hang up so as not to interfere with them watching the chase. Regular office phone calls go through the front desk, so whoever called knew Toby’s direct extension number. This tidbit convinced viewers at the time that Toby was on the line, calling his colleagues to confess their crimes as Scranton’s Strangler while he was being chased.

Toby’s belief in the innocence of George Howard Scuba

It was assumed that the outcome of the car chase in season 7 of “The Office” ended with the capture of the real Scranton strangler, but the series never confirmed this fact. Not only could Toby be involved in the chase and get released, he could also be on the verge of confessing, watching an innocent man being caught. Ironically, Toby is subsequently chosen as a juror in the Scranton Strangler case later in season 7. George Howard Scoob was found guilty of his murders and sentenced to death, but over time Toby began to doubt whether the suspect was really innocent. It goes without saying that sending a man to prison with a death sentence for his own crimes took him mentally under control to the point that he confessed.