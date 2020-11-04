Offer for return to Mia Khalifa adult cinema

Mia Khalifa surprised her fans on Instagram by revealing that she recently received a tempting proposal to return to adult cinema.

Mia Khalifa is one of the most famous and controversial women on the internet. Her popularity came thanks to the adult film industry, in which she debuted in October 2014, only to leave after 3 months, due to the constant death threats she received from the terrorist group ISIS.

Although she has confessed on many occasions to being sorry for this passage in her life, it seems that her offers to return from her have not stopped. Through Instagram, the model revealed that she was contacted by the head of a millionaire company in the industry so that she can return in exchange for a juicy amount of money.

Mia Khalifa’s response was not what the businessman expected, to whom she dedicated a great message with strong words, rejecting the proposal. “This message came today from the head of a prominent pornographic company, with which I was associated 4 years ago for a couple of months,” Khalifa wrote.

“Time and time again they have re-released ‘remixes’ or ‘compilations’ with my name attached, to try to drive a relevancy gap, when all they have been doing is hindering my efforts to move forward,” added the now commentator sporty.

“There is nothing to reconsider. A mistake I made when I was 21 almost ruined my life and thankfully I was able to pick up the pieces and move on. To all future requests like this: how about asking her daughter? I’m sure the money would be great for her, ”Khalifa finished.

Mia Khalifa’s publication caused controversy on Instagram

As we have mentioned in Somagnews, Mia Khalifa has more than 21 million followers on Instagram, who did not hesitate to comment on it. Some supported her decision, others lamented, but there were also those who took the opportunity to criticize her position.

“Those‘ disgusting people ’made you famous.” “I love you @miakhalifa !!!!! The best answer”. “Yes, of course, it advances from the” biggest mistake “, are some of the comments that can be read, making it clear that Mia Khalifa’s proposal and reaction divided her followers.



