Of course, Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler got in touch with the message after his hospitalization

In the time that has passed since Travis Barker was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his children have taken to social media to ask for prayers and subsequently thank well-wishers. Kourtney Kardashian has not yet spoken publicly about the fact that her husband has pancreatitis, as she apparently does not leave the drummer. However, Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler sent a sweet message to her ex and his “beautiful wife.”

After Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya posted a message on Instagram about his hospitalization, their mother Shanna Moakler released a statement to ET, in which she also thanked everyone for their support:

Thanks to everyone who addressed my ex and the father of my children with concern. I know that he is in safe hands, surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams and his beautiful wife Courtney.

It was nice and cordial of Shenna Moakler to mention her ex-husband’s new wife, since it is known that in the past the celebrity “Big Brother” cast a shadow on Kourtney Kardashian and other members of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan. Moakler seems to have referred to the 2008 plane crash in which Travis Barker survived, speaking about the resilience of the Blink 182 participant. She said:

I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children, as I know they are very worried and worried. Travis has won many times, and I know that with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children.

Shanna Moakler was asked to give her opinion on what is happening with her ex-husband and his new wife. After their third wedding ceremony — a lavish ceremony in Italy —Moakler wished the couple all the best and thanked them for inviting her children on this important day. She also congratulated the couple on the first (unofficial) ceremony held in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards in 2022.

She even shared her thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s attempts to expand their blended family, saying that while she doesn’t interfere in their personal lives, she thinks it’s fantastic if they want to have a baby. The Kardashians have three children with Scott Disick—Mason, Penelope and Rain (not Raymond)—and along with Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya (whom Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya), Barker and his ex-wife share an 18-year-old family. The eldest son is Landon Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s fertility journey was widely covered in the first season of Hulu The Kardashians. It was shown that the couple was going through IVF procedures, and when these attempts did not lead to the expected result, they openly talked about less traditional methods that they tried, including a diet of quail eggs. Courtney even said that the doctor recommended drinking her husband’s sperm to improve thyroid levels. One can only assume that Barker’s current recovery in the hospital does not require such treatment.

We continue to hope for Travis Barker’s speedy recovery after this terrible and painful experience. If you want to see more of the happy couple, you can watch season 1 of The Kardashians, available to Hulu subscribers, and while we’re waiting for season 2, be sure to check out our TV program for 2022 to find out what’s coming on TV soon. and streaming.