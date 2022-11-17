Of Course, There Are Memes About Nick Cannon’s 11 Kids And, Of Course, He Reacted To Them

More kids, more memes.

A couple of days after Abby De La Rosa and Cannon gave birth to an 11-year-old child, the Internet couldn’t resist their jokes. However, the former America’s Got Talent host joined in the fun by posting a wacky picture on his Instagram, exclaiming that “everyone has jokes!”

The reaction comes after many people on social media, including celebrities and large corporations, ridicule Cannon.

For example, @teresaeliz took advantage of another pop culture phenomenon, namely Pete Davidson’s date, to joke about Cannon by tweeting:

You’re either dating Pete Davidson or having a baby with Nick Cannon. These are the only two life paths for women

Another user, @MarkClaudio, made his joke relevant by linking it to the midterm elections, writing:

The voting rights that Nick Cannon’s household will have in 18 years omfg

Meanwhile, @kurtslimabean joked that Cannon’s kids could qualify for the qualifiers if they were the Glee show’s chorus.

To top it all off, even Chili’s, yes, a real restaurant chain, joined in the fun by tweeting:

Ryan Reynolds also made fun of the Drumline star. However, he also worked with Cannon to create an aviation gin drink called “Aviation Vasectomy,” so it’s all fun.

Admittedly, it’s quite difficult to keep track of the chronology of Cannon’s relationships and children. And there are always a few A+ jokes on the internet whenever another baby is born or announced.

To be fair, we were all warned that this would happen. Earlier in 2022, he said it was “safe to bet” that he would have more children this year. This comment came a few months after he said he was going to observe chastity. However, it didn’t last long and, as he said, he “started fucking like crazy” at Christmas last year.

However, putting the jokes aside for a second, the presenter made it clear that he loves his children very much and has the means to make sure they are properly supported. Both his humor about his many children and his ability to financially support them make sense, given his hilarious hosting career on such popular shows as “The Masked Singer” and “America’s Got Talent,” as well as the many other jobs he has taken on.

While we’re waiting for Baby #12 and probably other memes, you can check out the TV program for 2022 and catch Cannon in “The Masked Singer,” which airs on Fox every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.