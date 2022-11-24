Of course, the Reddit post that Keanu Reeves was the cutest for Grandma is going viral again

Whoa… of course, Keanu is a sweetheart to Grandmas.

A Reddit poster under the nickname afdc92 told about the time when Keanu called his eighty-year-old grandmother, who is banned at home. According to the user, his grandmother has always been in love with Dracula star Bram Stoker, and when his uncle accidentally bumped into the actor in a prestigious Los Angeles restaurant, he had to take the opportunity to tell him how much he meant to him. his elderly mother. A Reddit user wrote:

My grandmother was in love with Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when he was little. I’ve seen all his stuff, from Bill and Ted to the Matrix. She had a stroke when she was over 70, and for the last 10 years of her life she was almost housebound, so watching movies was her main hobby, and they became almost friends for her, because she so rarely managed to see something of her own. Shortly after the release of The Matrix, my uncle was in Los Angeles on business and eating at a really posh restaurant when Keanu walked in with a woman. When he finished eating, my uncle came up to their table and said, “I don’t usually do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all your movies. You remind her of my father.

Approaching an actor without warning and invitation must have been nerve-wracking for a man, but luckily for him, Keanu Reeves is known as a cool actor. Unsurprisingly, Keanu did everything imaginable and asked the man to call his mother because he wanted to talk to her. The user continued:

He said that [the user’s uncle] Keanu asked if he had a mobile phone, and when he confirmed that he did, he said: “Call her, I want to talk to her.” He talked to my grandmother for a few minutes, and that made her absolutely fit. She was so isolated, and his genuine kindness to her and interest in her showed what a truly amazing person he was.

Amazing man Keanu, really. This is not the first time the actor has gone viral thanks to his charming behavior. This year it went viral thanks to the wonderful communication with fans at the airport and the delightful event at the couple’s wedding.

Reeves has a new movie coming up for release in 2023 in the form of the long—awaited — and one of the best action movie franchises – Chapter 4 of the John Wick series. Despite the fact that we have a little more than a month left in 2022, we hope that there is still enough time in the year for one or two more charming viral Keanu moments.