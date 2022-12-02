Of Course, The Footage From The Movie “Indiana Jones 5” Is The Talk on The Internet, Starting With Harrison Ford.

After many long years and many delays, the fifth (and almost certainly the last) Indiana Jones movie is almost ready. Yesterday we saw proof that the movie is really happening in the form of the first trailer. He revealed the title “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate” and reminded all of us why we love cult films. Everyone is talking about the trailer, but most of them are talking about an older Harrison Ford and that for some reason he looks good.

The use of computer graphics to make one actor look like another or to make an actor look like a younger version of himself has been around for many years, but there has always been something missing. He often falls into the supernatural valley, as he is usually quite impressive for what he is, but usually does not achieve perfection, and this missing part just throws everything away. But fans on Twitter mostly praise the young Indie we see in Dial of Destiny.

they did an EXTREMELY good job on de-aged harrison ford 👏 pic.twitter.com/hJO1DPpb0A — Luke (@qLxke_) December 1, 2022

It was recently reported that rejuvenation technology will be used to make Harrison Ford look like Indiana Jones, whom we remember from the first three films. Although much of the plot of the new film is still a mystery, we know that Indie will be dealing with the remnants of the Nazi threat, and therefore we will see where the story really began decades ago.

This has made some fans nervous because this whole rejuvenation thing tends to look wrong, but with the likely combination of technological progress and practice, it looks like rejuvenation is getting a lot better. These short episodes from the Dial of Destiny trailer actually look good.

The de-aging they did on Harrison Ford is so f*cking good. My jaw is on the floor. pic.twitter.com/1seN0JT22A — BSL 🎄 (@bigscreenleaks) December 1, 2022

The fact that these shots are in the trailer at all means that Lucasfilm didn’t expect to get a lot of negative reaction to it. They could have taken those shots out of the trailer if they were afraid they weren’t ready. Nowadays, due to the very long period of time that it can take to create computer graphics effects, the frames that we get in trailers can often be incomplete and, therefore, do not look very good. But it looks like everyone here is impressed. One fan’s mom was apparently very passionate about Indie computer graphics.

And in general, it seems that everyone is happy with how Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate look so far. Harrison Ford is 80 years old, but you won’t know it from the trailer. It still looks and feels like an Indiana Jones movie, and fans are excited to see what happens in this new adventure.

Harrison Ford repeated that this would, in fact, be his last appearance as Indiana Jones. Considering how long it took to release the fourth and fifth films, this is not surprising. But knowing that this will be the end, the question of how it will end should be in the minds of many.

We still have seven full months before “Indiana Jones and the Destiny Disc” hits theaters. We know there will be at least one more trailer, which will probably give us a little more insight into what the plot really is, and how characters like Indie’s goddaughter, played by Phoebe Waller Bridge, actually fit into the story.

For fans who have been following Indiana Jones since the beginning, this will be a bittersweet movie as we finally say goodbye to Indie, but if it’s an adventure worthy of the character, it’s worth it.