Of Course, The Devils in “The Man With The Chainsaw” Are Scary, But The Voice Actors Come Up With Devils That They Consider Even Scarier

What are the scariest things you could see in anime that you can think of? Titan on the Attack in Titan? Or maybe some of the villains of the Dragon Ball franchise? Perhaps for some new viewers, seeing an evil enemy spy in Spy x Family may be the most insidious thing, but the actors voicing the newest anime series “The Man with the Chainsaw” have some pretty scary ideas about what they think is even scarier than devils. on the show.

“The Man with the Chainsaw“, in the first of 12 episodes of which there were already about ten episodes, became a real hit on social networks. As part of the TV release schedule for 2022, there were a lot of manga fans who are excited to see their favorite characters come to life, and a lot of new ones like me who just experienced the Chainsaw Man madness.

The devils in the series are based on real human fears. The main character, Denji, is a human hybrid of a man and a Devil with a chainsaw named Pochita, a devil based on the fear of chainsaws. However, the scariest devil in the series is Gun Devil, a monster that hunts our main group of people.

When fans who haven’t read the manga were asked what could happen next after Gun Devil, the English voice actors quickly replied that the show was getting “crazy.” Denji’s voice actor, Ryan Colt Levy, commented that as the story progresses, devils are unlike anything you can imagine, and they are called “mind-blowing”.

They touch on it as the story progresses, and it’s so fascinating, cool, wild and scary that I don’t want to say the answer because it will ruin it. But it’s also one of those things, like when you get there and when history inevitably reveals it, it’s one of those moments that’s just mind-blowing.

However, in terms of what, in their personal opinion, could be a scarier devil, Reagan Murdoch, who voices Aki, says he had an idea of what could be a really scary devil.

In fact, as a matter of fact, a scary devil would be similar to the devil of the unknown, but this is such an abstract concept, how would you even depict it?

When the same question was asked to Suzy Jung, who voices Makima, and Sarah Wiedenheft, who voices the Force, Jung also said that there are so many different things that can be fears — even emotions.

There are so many fears in the world, deep-rooted fears that go beyond physical objects like guns. People are scary, emotions can be fears, anything.

Or maybe even something that is in our own heads, like the fear that we might fail, as Jung later said, like “The Devil is a loser.”

Truly, this is a terrible devil, with whom I can certainly agree. But sometimes our devils can be a little easier to identify — and both voice actresses agreed on one thing that is certainly scarier than the Devil-Gun—Devil-Cockroach. Wiedenheft quickly noticed that getting rid of this devil would be extremely difficult.

I started thinking about the Cockroach Devil, but then the only way to get rid of the Cockroach Devil would be nuclear war.

Jung jokingly remarked that even this would not help.

Even a nuclear war, because cockroaches can survive a nuclear war. The cockroach devil is actually the strongest devil. To be honest, many of the devils we’ve seen so far have been the most grotesquely disgusting, but I think a Cockroach Devil would be something of our deepest nightmares. That would be the most disgusting thing in the world.

Come back while I’m gone, and cringe in disgust at the thought of the Cockroach Devil.

While there are many other great anime to watch right now, like the best football anime (in honor of the World Cup) or even some amazing anime movies, “The Man with the Chainsaw” is definitely a new anime that is worth it. hours, and will expose you to some fears that you didn’t even know about. And the voice actors certainly agree — the madness is only increasing.

Just don’t forget to watch out for the Devil Cockroach. Ugh.