Of course, Ryan Reynolds has a really funny take on Christopher Meloni’s viral nude peloton ad.

Although it’s not an exact science, advertising researchers have been suggesting for years that one of the best ways to sell products is to use the star of the “Law and Order” franchise Christopher Meloni as a naked brand mascot. And one of the first companies to crack this ancient code was the Peloton exercise bike company—unlike, say, General Mills, Depends or Enfamil—which was close to blowing up the Internet by showing off Meloni’s super-stretched body in a minute. – a long commercial. As expected, the ever-viral celebrity Ryan Reynolds had a lot to say about Meloni’s condom-free ad, as he was part of the team that prepared her for National Nude Day.

Having recently teamed up with Nick Cannon for an aviajin commercial mocking Cannon’s growing paternity streak, Ryan Reynolds and his production company Maximum Effort worked with Peloton to introduce Chris Meloni’s birthday suit to the masses. But he still had jokes for the muscular display of the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star, sharing below on Instagram Stories.

Do we think Ryan Reynolds thinks this is a crime scene because buying a Pelaton exercise bike does not automatically guarantee that consumers will receive a copy of Christopher Meloni’s body as a special gift, which is obviously a crime? Well, since that probably amounts to a kidnapping charge, I think that would be the real crime. The laws are tough.

This Christopher Meloni is not exactly the guy that viewers quickly fell in love with when the pilot of “Law and Order: SVU” debuted and marked the beginning of a long—term attempt by fans to see Stabler dating Olivia Benson from Mariska Hargitey. Although it hasn’t happened yet, the two co-stars are downright adorable best friends off-screen, and Hargitay probably had a hearty laugh if and when she caught the Peloton commercial after it came out. I guess a lot of L&O fans were quick to send her on the right track.

Ryan Reynolds also shared the publication “Maximum Effort”, which showed a behind-the-scenes photo from the filming of a Peloton commercial. And “behind” is the key word here, of course.

As hardcore Christopher Meloni fans probably know, this is not the first time an actor has given up everything or almost everything in the name of inspiring others with his stellar physique. In 2021, he was part of an article and photo essay by Men’s Health, which depicted his trademark hairy chests, abs, thighs and other places where muscles are located. I haven’t seen my own for a long time.

While not everyone who buys a Peloton bike will end up looking like Meloni, the actor certainly represents a life goal, given that relatively few 61-year-olds will be able to pull it off. It seems that Dara Treseder— Peloton’s senior vice president, global head of marketing, communications and membership—is as impressed with the ad as anyone else. Ryan Reynolds also shared her reaction to the promo.

Would anyone here be surprised if Ryan Reynolds finds a way to bring a naked Christopher Meloni to Deadpool 3 when it finally gets out? Anyone who thinks Naked Stabler isn’t a great superhero stunt hopefully won’t let the door handle hit his tailbone when they hurriedly exit.

Take a look at a more fully clothed Christopher Meloni when “Law & Order: Organized Crime” debuts its third season on NBC on Thursday, September 22 at 22:00 ET. And go to our TV premiere schedule for 2022 to find out what other new and returning shows are being prepared.