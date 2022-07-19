Of course, Rob Zombie’s Munsters is controversial (have you seen his work?!)

The perception of the trailer for the adaptation of Rob Zombie’s “Munsters” caused, to put it mildly, controversy, but this was to be expected, given the director’s previous work. Zombie movies have always caused controversy, and “Munsters” is clearly no exception. After all, this isn’t the first time he’s reimagined a famous horror franchise in his own controversial style.

Rob Zombie’s “Munsters” is a reboot of the original sitcom, which premiered in 1964. The series was about a titled family of strange monsters who lived in the suburbs and considered themselves a typical American family. It was one of two similar programs that debuted in the same year, which is why many called the Munsters a copy of the Addams Family. Rob Zombie is a big fan of the Munsters, and throughout his music and film career he has repeatedly mentioned this show in his works. The most famous of them is his song “Dragula”, named after the Munster machine, which can be heard in The Matrix.

As a filmmaker, Rob Zombie is no stranger to controversy. Despite initial support for the project, Universal Pictures refused to release his first film, The House of 1000 Corpses, fearing that it would receive a terrible NC-17 rating for its depictions of violence. The film was released only three years later, in 2003, after Zombie bought the rights from Universal and made a deal with Lionsgate. In the end, it will still have to be reduced to an R rating. Then, in 2007, Rob Zombie’s Halloween remake caused incredible controversy among critics and fans due to the humane portrayal of Michael Myers as a child, completely eliminating the unfathomable threat posed by the Form in John Carpenter’s original.

Will Rob Zombie’s Munsters really be that bad?

Much of the criticism of Rob Zombie’s “Munsters” seems to focus on the apparent cheapness of the production. However, this style is consistent with the rest of the Zombie filmography. He has never made a film with a price tag of more than $15 million (the budget of both his Halloween films), and the cost of most of his films is significantly less. The low-budget aesthetics of the Munsters are both part of the Zombie style and correspond to the original series, which was broadcast long before such series as “Very Strange Things” could have a budget of $30 million per episode. While the trailer for the “Munsters” reboot may look bad due to its small budget, it’s not unusual for a Rob Zombie production to do so.

Rob Zombie also stated that he was trying to develop Munster has been like a movie for more than 20 years because of his lifelong love for the series. He has also attracted many actors he has worked with in the past, such as his wife Sheri-Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips and Richard Break, who is now best known for playing the King of the Night in Game of Thrones. With such respect for the source material, Zombies will definitely take care of the characters of the show. He also promised that he would bring back a number of returning characters in his “Munster” relaunch. For him, this is clearly not a cynical fraud, but a letter of love for the show, which he has enjoyed almost all his life. Ultimately, Rob Zombie’s “Munsters” may not be for everyone, but then again, none of his films are suitable.