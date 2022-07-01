Of course, Eddie’s song Upside Down was perfect!

Attention: this article contains spoilers for the second part of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”.

What song does Eddie play in the finale of the second part of the fourth season of the TV series “Very strange things”? In the final episode of season 4 of Very Strange Cases, Part 2, Hawkins’ Hellfire Club heads to the Wrong Side to fight Vecna, and Joseph Quinn’s dungeon master plays a key role in Nancy’s four-step plan to defeat him. And, perhaps, the coolest moment from “Very strange cases”,

The first part of the fourth season of “Very Strange Things” has already given fans one incredible musical moment using Kate Bush’s “Running Up The Hill” soundtrack to Max’s escape from Vecna. The 1986 classics dominated the charts, bringing Bush a bunch of royalties and introducing an entire generation to the singer’s unearthly genius. It is likely that Eddie Munson’s guitar solo in “The Reverse Side” will do the same for the cult rock band he chose for the channel. They were no different from Kate Bush…

What song does Eddie play in The Upside Down in Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2

When Eddie picks up his guitar on top of the Upside Down version of his trailer, he plays Metallica’s “Master of Puppets”, a 1986 thrash metal classic.

Why Eddie’s song “Upside Down” is perfect for the TV series “Very Strange Things” season 4

Looking at the rock songs released in 1986, Eddie could have chosen other options, such as Van Halen’s “Dreams”, given how Vecna kills her victims, or the European “The Final Countdown” for dating and dating. emotion. But Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” is the perfect choice for Eddie’s Upside Down guitar solo for a number of reasons. Firstly, it fits Eddie’s aesthetic — he’s clearly a fan of early thrash metal – but the song is also about control and the idea of dissolving into drugs. The dark atmosphere of James Hatfield’s lyrics is perfectly combined with Eddie’s defiant playing to distract the infernal bats.

