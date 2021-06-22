Odin: Valhalla Rising Wins New Cinematic Trailer In English

Odin: Valhalla Rising: Anyone who is a fan of MMORPGs must have heard of Odin: Valhalla Rising, a new game based on Norse mythology, as its name implies. So far, there’s only been confirmation that the title will be released on the Korean market on June 29, but a new cinematic trailer may have hinted that it will also hit the West.

We say this because this is the second trailer to include English subtitles, which could indicate an interest on the part of Lionheart Studio developers to bring the game to other countries. Of course, there’s still no official announcement about this, so it’s all speculation at the moment.

If you are interested in the possibility of seeing Odin: Valhalla Rising around here, you can check out the trailer made available last week in the video above. Also be sure to comment below telling us if you would find it interesting to see this MMORPG launch in the west!