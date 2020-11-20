Odin: Valhalla Rising gets trailer showing open world

Fans of online games should certainly keep an eye on G-Star, an event focused on online and mobile games that takes place in South Korea. This year’s edition brought several new features, including two Odin videos: Valhalla Rising .

The videos you see below contain varied content. While the first gives an idea of the characters that will be present in the adventure, the other gives an overview of the game world, with the right to biomes that were each area, their populations and other details.

Odin: Valhalla Rising has been in development for some time, and was previously known as Project Odin. It will have versions for PC and mobile devices, and it still doesn’t have a set release date.



