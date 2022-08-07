Odell Beckham Jr. named 3 famous teams

Just a few weeks before the opening of the NFL season, Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the open market.

The star receiver is still more than capable of being a deciding factor for the team, but a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the Super Bowl means he won’t be available until the second half of the season.

But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, three teams remain open to potentially bringing in a three-time pro bowler.

According to Rapoport:

He continued to receive interest from several teams competing teams. The Bucks had some interest before they signed Julio Jones. I can imagine teams that were interested earlier — the Green Bay Packers still need a receiver, I expect they will be interested. And, of course, the Los Angeles Rams, his old team, which has head coach Sean McVeigh, whose wedding he disrupted, are still showing interest.

The Rams claim that they would like to keep OBJ in Los Angeles, but a player with his talents will always be of interest to third-party teams.