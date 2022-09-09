Odel Beckham Jr. reacted to the Bills-Rams game

Before the opening of the 2022 NFL season on Thursday night between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills, a familiar face appeared on the field.

Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returned to Los Angeles when the Rams lowered their Super Bowl banner. OBJ is not on the NFL list right now, but it could be good today.

He has front-row tickets to one of the best NDFL games of the entire season.

Throughout today’s game, Beckham expressed his thoughts.

“In this game, overflowing with emotions, I do not know how to feel… one part of me wants to be there, and the other part of me enjoys watching the results of the hard work that these people have done!” he said.

He also watched his former teammate, star receiver Cooper Kupp, make a touchdown.

“KUUUUUUUUPPPPPP,— Beckham said.

The Rams and Bills have 10 points at halftime.

Who will get the victory?