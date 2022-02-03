Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath returns 17 years later to Xbox: also on PlayStation

Oddworld Stranger’s: The remastering of the original title of the first Xbox finally reaches the current Microsoft and Sony consoles with graphic improvements. Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath HD, the remastering of the classic from the first Xbox, already has a release date on the current Xbox and PlayStation systems after arriving in recent years on other platforms such as PS3, PC, PS Vita and, later, Nintendo Switch. Thus, the title that appeared on the original Xbox finally returns to Microsoft systems after 17 years. All in all, the remastered adventure of the mysterious Stranger will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 11, 2022.

More resolution, more fps and new missions

Thus, as those responsible remind us, Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath HD includes several improvements over the original title, novelties that are even more enhanced in the current Xbox and PlayStation systems. Such as higher resolution (up to 4K) at a stable 60fps, improved textures, better shadows, revised sound and up to 5 more hours of extra missions in addition to the 12 hours of the original adventure.

Yup, you guessed it, Inhabitants. Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath is coming to current #PlayStation and #Xbox consoles NEXT WEEK on February 11th! (Consider it an early Valentine's day gift.) We hope you all are as excited as we are! https://t.co/tk1K7S6lSL — Oddworld (@OddworldInc) February 3, 2022

“What makes Stranger’s Wrath HD unique is its innovative mix of shooter, platformer and puzzler with a hybrid point of view that alternates between first-person action and third-person exploration. A sci-fi twist on the classic western. Yes, even 17 years later”, they assure from Oddworld Inhabitants.

“You are Stranger, a mysterious bounty hunter on a mission to capture the best prize possible. And you need the money like no one else because you have a serious health problem and the only way to solve it is a very expensive operation”, we can read in its official description. Do not miss our analysis of Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath HD through the following link.

“Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath was a great action game when it came out and although time doesn’t pass in vain for anyone, in the middle of 2020 it continues to hold its own. The variety and originality in terms of ammunition and shooting options is one of its strengths, as is the original Far West in which we find ourselves and its particular protagonist”, we pointed out in our analysis.