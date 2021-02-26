Oddworld: Soulstorm will be free on PS5 for Plus users

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

After the State of Play announcements, Sony announced on its twitter that the PS5 version of Oddworld: Soulstorm will be free for PS Plus subscribers in April! Check out:

So, what did you think of the ad? Did you like it? Tell us in the comments section!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here