Oddworld: Soulstorm Is Listed For Xbox In Age Rating

Oddworld: Soulstorm: Here we are before another listing involving the US classification body ESRB. If the information turns out to be confirmed at some point, Xbox owners will also get a chance to enjoy Oddworld: Soulstorm in the future.

The title in question has been available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC for some time now, and could be one of the next to show up on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S – something that, of course, still depends on official confirmation. from the producer Oddworld Inhabitants.

Would this revelation be saved for E3 2021, which takes place from next Saturday (12) until June 15th? Leave your opinion in the space for comments.