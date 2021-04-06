Oddworld Soulstorm: How To Unlock All Endings

Oddworld Soulstorm, now available on PlayStation Plus for PS5, has multiple endings. We tell you the requirements to unlock all of them.

Oddworld: Soulstorm has multiple endings based on your performance in the adventure. Oddworld Inhabitants new job shares what requirements you must meet to reach the secret levels and be able to see the final video scene.

How to unlock all endings in Oddworld: Soulstorm

You have the opportunity to access four endings that will vary depending on the number of Mudokons you save in each level. The main adventure has 15 levels, and if you manage to save more than 80% in 12 you will be able to unlock two secret levels, number 16 and 17. From that moment you will have the good ending. To achieve the best ending you must save the same percentage of Mudokons in all scenarios, including the secret pair.

Then we leave you with the list:

The worst ending: save 80% of Mudokons in 6 levels or less.

Bad Ending: Save 80% of Mudokons between 7 and 11 levels.

Good Ending: Save 80% of Mudokons in 12 or more levels.

True Ending – Save 80% of Mudokons in all 17 levels.

Depending on the ending you will see a different video scene. If you play the bad guy, an “explosive cinematic” will appear. In the case of the good one, you will see an additional cutscene and gain access to the two secret levels. Finally, the true ending will show you the “newspaper kinematics”. When you finish a level you will see your score where the commented percentage appears.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is available now as part of select PlayStation Plus games for the month of April. We remember that only the PS5 version participates; if you have PS4 you will have to buy the port dedicated to your console. In case you are a member and want to save it for when you jump in generation, you can add it to your digital library through the PS Store via the web or with the application for mobile devices.