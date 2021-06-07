Oddworld: Soulstorm Has Been Ranked on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S

Oddworld: Soulstorm, The game was released on PC, but it was exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, at least for a few months.It is becoming a tradition. The agencies that classify games by age filter out versions of video games that have not yet been announced before their time. As Gematsu has detected, Oddworld: Soulstorm targets Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The title, which came out on PC and PlayStation consoles, has been rated by the ESRB in the United States. At the moment, it has not been officially announced.

Oddworld: Soulstrom was not only a PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, but it also became one of the free video games for subscribers to the PlayStation Plus service. Not surprisingly, it was available from the same launch day, although yes, only in its new generation version. Be that as it may, its arrival on Microsoft’s systems has also been reinforced by its registration in Brazil.

Launch in physical format

Do not forget that the video game has gone on sale in digital format, but its release in physical version is planned for next July, at least on Sony machines. We will have to wait until Microids uncovers the roadmap with respect to other versions.

This new installment of the classic follows the same scheme as other products in the saga. It is a platform adventure that takes place from a side scrolling perspective. In addition to solving puzzles and taking on enemies in combat (thanks to the character’s mental powers), players enjoy a new story starring Abe.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is one of those video games that has several different endings. If you want to know how to see them, we recommend that you take a look at this piece, in which from MeriStation we show you how to access each of the endings, in addition to the two secret levels.