Oculus: VR Tag Starts To Be Replaced By ‘Meta Quest’

Oculus: Meta, the company that controls Facebook and other ventures in the conglomerate founded and chaired by Mark Zuckerberg, began the brand transition of the company that oversees Virtual Reality (VR) products and services.

The name change affects Oculus, the company that started manufacturing the Oculus Rift headset and now runs the Quest line. The company was acquired by then Facebook in 2014 for US$ 2 billion and, from now on, will be renamed Meta, just like the parent company.

The UploadVR site noticed the change, which detected the change of brand in one of the products in the current catalog: Oculus Quest 2 is now referred to as Meta Quest 2. The company’s headsets should be the main equipment in the implementation of the company’s concept for the metaverse, which includes videoconferencing rooms, gaming or interaction environments and the use of VR and Augmented Reality (AR).

Despite the extinction of the Oculus brand, Meta will not make changes to other companies in the conglomerate. Other online platforms will keep their original names, including social networks Facebook, Instagram and the WhatsApp messenger.