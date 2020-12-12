Oculus Rift S reduces its price by 100 euros for Christmas

Oculus Rift S happens to cost 349 euros for Christmas. The company begins a promotion with which to encourage the entry of new users to VR.

Virtual reality gives the undecided a boost: Oculus Rift S drops in price for Christmas. The North American company reduces the RRP in our country by 100 euros, which leaves the device at 349 euros.

Although the duration of the promotion has not transpired, you can find the discount on the official Oculus and Amazon Spain page. As you may know, Rift S is the desktop version of Oculus VR. It requires a dedicated computer to function, since it is connected to the GPU; unlike Quest 2, totally independent.

The glasses come with a pair of Touch controllers, two AA batteries, an adapter for video output, and the viewfinder cable. The helmet’s tracking technology allows us to capture our movement without the need to place external sensors, as with Valve Index. Cameras mounted on the outside of the viewfinder do the job.

Oculus Rift S Christmas discount price 100 euros promotion

In this 2020, virtual reality has received big names to its catalog on PC. This is the case of Half Life: Alyx, perhaps the most outstanding game available. On the other hand, in recent days we saw the return of Medal of Honor, this time exclusively for the VR environment. In this link you will find our analysis.

To use Oculus Rift S on PC, certain requirements are needed, which we will detail below.

Minimum requirements

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or better

Alternative GPU: NVIDIA GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or better

CPU: Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX 4350 or better

Memory: 8GB RAM or more

Video output: DisplayPort 1.2 / Mini DisplayPort

USB ports: 1 USB 3.0 port

OS: Windows 10

Recommended Requirements

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or better

Alternative GPU: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or better

CPU: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or better

Memory: 8GB RAM or more

Video output: DisplayPort 1.2 / Mini DisplayPort

USB ports: 1 USB 3.0 port

OS: Windows 10



