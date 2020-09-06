Oculus Quest will arrive at the next Facebook Connect

The original Oculus Quest was reportedly discontinued as a new version could be announced on Facebook Connect.

After being available for only a little over a year, it appears that the Oculus Quest might be coming out, or at least the original version of the headset, just before Facebook Connect, retailers began to remove the Quest and are reportedly saying which has been discontinued.

Speaking to UploadVR, a UK sales representative said the device had reached “end of life” and that no further shipments would arrive.

It is likely to usher in a new and improved mission rather than spell the complete demise of standalone headphones. It has sold well and has been regularly out of stock at retailers long before its apparent discontinuation.

Facebook Connect

On September 16, Facebook will hold an AR and VR focused conference called Facebook Connect, as a replacement for the Oculus Connect conference, the name change comes as Oculus Research was renamed Facebook Reality Labs.

However, given the massive recognition of the Oculus brand, it seems unlikely that the devices themselves will abandon it.

The Oculus Quest VR headset has certainly been more useful to gamers during the ongoing pandemic as it has a host of fitness-based games that allow you to get a good workout without leaving home.

We saw a similar increase in sales for Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure, although it has been easier to find more recently.

In addition to its standalone capabilities, the Oculus Quest can also function as an Oculus Rift replacement when connected to a PC via Oculus Link.

This will allow players to enjoy Rift games without the need for Rift itself, including the upcoming Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.



