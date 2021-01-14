Oculus Quest 2 will receive support for multiple accounts

After rumors indicating a restructuring of the Oculus portfolio, the company announced in September its Oculus Quest 2. The device has brought significant improvements over its predecessor, including higher resolution screen and 90Hz refresh rate, more RAM and storage, as well like the powerful Snapdragon XR2, which allows, for example, using the glasses without the aid of external devices.

Since its arrival on the market, Facebook has updated the device with several new features such as the Oculus Move and Gifting apps, support for high update rates via Oculus Link and transmission to browsers. Apparently, the company is committed to maintaining Quest 2 as one of the best low-cost VR solutions and has just announced the arrival of more news.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company announced this week that owners of Oculus Quest and Quest 2 will be able to add up to three secondary accounts to the device. At the moment, it will be possible to share apps and purchases allowing separate saves in just one eyeglass, but Facebook has confirmed that it intends to expand the functionality to up to three devices.

All apps will be migrated automatically, but developers will have until February 12 to withdraw their apps from the feature. Despite this, the company has confirmed that it will make adjustments according to feedback from users and developers.

The bad news is for those who did not feel comfortable with the requirement to have a Facebook account to use the new Oculus. Secondary users will still have to use their social network logins to access the device, which can still make life easier for those who share the device with family members.

Support for multiple accounts comes to Oculus Quest 2 sometime in February on an experimental basis, so it can be deactivated through the settings menu before officially reaching devices, including the original Oculus Quest model.