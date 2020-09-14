Oculus Quest 2, video by accidental Facebook

Facebook “unintentionally” introduced the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset, which is due to be officially unveiled soon. While Mark Zuckerberg’s firm did not provide product teasers, the company’s marketing sector posted full promotional videos for the device.

The videos showing the product in operation were shared by Facebook in its product promotion center. In addition to the productions showing the headset in action, the company also scheduled the publication of content for September 16 and 17.

Following the dates revealed by Facebook, the trend is for the firm to present Oculus Quest 2 tomorrow (15).

Specifications and features

Like the previous generation, Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one virtual reality device. The product does not need a PC or console to function and has its own content and controls library.

The hardware of the new device includes up to 6 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and Snapdragon XR2 processor, Qualcomm’s model made especially for virtual and augmented reality. The display of images is due to two Quad HD displays, which deliver images in “almost 4K” with the added resolution, according to Facebook ads.

The new product will feature ergonomic controls that bring an improved look over the previous model. The Oculus Quest 2 also has a lighter design and strips that promise to make the device easier to use.

Oculus Quest 2 will support all games and applications released for the first generation of the device. According to the promotional video, some games can be played without joysticks and will work with the mapping of the user’s hands.



