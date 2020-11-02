Oculus Quest 2, Latest developments in virtual reality

We tell you our experience after two weeks of intensive use with the latest in virtual reality It has been eight years since a young entrepreneur who, as it has been a cliché, worked from his garage forever revolutionized the world of virtual reality.

With that first virtual reality development kit, it was demonstrated for the first time that it was possible to create a more trustworthy experience than ever, taking advantage of recent technological advances in screen production catalyzed by the massive explosion in the smartphone market. For the first time, glasses were capable of producing an image that moved at head speed without lag, a revolution that would begin the slow development of current technology.

Since then Oculus has had a few releases. With Oculus Rift, I was discovering to the world what a quality experience could be, with the subsequent launch of the Oculus Touch, representing the paradigm of ergonomics in the control of virtual reality. With Oculus Go, the question arose whether a standalone virtual reality device was possible. Last year revealed the definitive answer to that question with the Oculus Quest, portable Android-based glasses capable of finally providing a good native experience without the need for cables while offering an inexpensive alternative for those who choose to play with the power of a computer. This year, with the launch of the most powerful Quest 2, the direction that Oculus is taking as a company is finally confirmed and although it is undoubtedly the best product they have launched so far, it is impossible to recommend for many users and the implications of some of the decisions made here are truly terrifying.

Terms and Conditions

Before we even start talking about the product that concerns us, we have to mention the various reasons why it is difficult to recommend for a part of the population. First of all, mention a biological condition to use them, which is to have an interpupillary distance of between 58 and 68 millimeters with up to 2 millimeters of error. This range was somewhat higher in the previous version (between 56 and 70) in addition to allowing greater variability between values, something that in Quest 2 is reduced to three different distances between lenses that we adjust by physically moving them. We recommend interested consumers to check their interpupillary distance (at the optometrist or with an app) before buying a Quest 2 because if we are unlucky enough we may never get a clear image. This can lead to unnecessary dizziness and eye strain, as well as a general loss of visual quality.

The second and most important thing we must mention is a change in the user conditions of Oculus devices that Facebook officially announced on October 11. Today if we buy a Quest 2 as the company’s first glasses, it is strictly necessary to use our Facebook account to use them. It will be the first thing we do while we configure the glasses and from that moment any movement that we make in our glasses will be linked to that account. Our purchases, our virtual friends, everything is subject to our account surviving. If for any reason our account receives a suspension we will completely lose access to our games. This means that if Facebook suspects that you have used a false name, you will lose your games. If you decide to delete your Facebook account, say goodbye to your games. If at any time Facebook doesn’t like one of our posts… we think the message is clear.



