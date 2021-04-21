Oculus Gaming Showcase April 2021 | Time and how to watch online, Resident Evil 4 VR and more

Oculus Gaming Showcase: We tell you the time and how to watch the Oculus Gaming Showcase for April 2021 online. We can see a new look at Resident Evil 4 VR, among others.Facebook will hold its own virtual reality video game event in the early morning hours of April 21-22. The Oculus Gaming Showcase, as they call it, will allow you to see a preview of the different studios and games that will arrive on Oculus systems in the coming months, among which is Resident Evil 4 VR.

Oculus Gaming Showcase: Date and Time

The event will take place on April 22 at 00:00 Spanish peninsular time, that is, at dawn from April 21 to 22. Studios such as Ready At Dawn, ILMxLAB and Cloudhead Games will participate in it. Unreleased details from Pistol Whip, Lone Echo II, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, among others, will also be shared.

As we said at the beginning, Resident Evil 4 VR is the great sensation of the gala. The legendary Capcom installment moves in a different perspective than we knew it.

Then we leave you with the complete table of hours. If in Spain it is at 00:00 on April 22, the rest of the countries will see the presentation on April 21 in their time slot.

