Octopath Traveler, Outriders, Star Wars Squadrons

Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its subscription service and confirms the dates of some of the upcoming games.

Outriders, one of the novelties of Square Enix, will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the day of launch. This is one of the news that has jumped in the last hours, as well as that Undertale will be heading to Microsoft’s service very soon. Octopath Travaller, an RPG originally released for Nintendo Switch, is one of the last minute surprises, as it had not yet been released on Xbox consoles. In addition, thanks to the addition of EA Play in the Ultimate subscription, Star Wars Squadrons will also be part of the offer of titles that players will be able to access this month of March.

Through an update of the official Xbox Wire blog, the Redmond have revealed all the video games that will be available soon. The list is quite extensive and includes products that can be played both on Xbox consoles (One, Series X and Series X) as well as on PC, not to mention the new additions for xCloud, a technology that can currently be enjoyed on Android devices and which is included in the Ultimate offer.

All games confirmed for March

Undertale (ID @ Xbox) – Available today on PC, console and Android

Empire of Sin – March 18: PC, Console, Android

Nier: Automata – March 18: PC

Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Play) – March 18 – Console

Torchlight III – March 18: PC

Genesis Noir (ID @ Xbox) – March 25: PC, Console

Octopath Traveler – March 25: PC, Console

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (ID @ Xbox) – March 25: PC

Supraland (ID @ Xbox) – March 25: PC

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – March 25: PC, Console, Android

Narita Boy – March 30: PC, Console, Android

Outriders – April 1: Console, Android

Games that will no longer be available from March 31

Hyperdot: Console and PC

Journey to the Savage Planet (Console)

Machinarium (PC)