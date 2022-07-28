Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent — What to choose: wealth, power or fame?

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is a free gacha game for mobile devices, which takes place in the same world as the original Octopath Traveler. However, the story of Champions of the Continent is a prequel, giving players whole new chapters of the story with turn—based battles in JRPGs that Octopath fans are used to.

After players download Champions of the Continent for the first time, they will read several text sequences that create a scene, and then randomly become one of the game’s playable characters. If players don’t like the character they’ve been given, they can try to “replay” by clearing the game data and cache on their Android device. For iPhone users, the game will need to be completely removed and reinstalled.

And then, after a brief guide to combat and exploration, players will need to choose one of three paths: Wealth, Power or Fame.

What to choose: wealth, power or fame?

To fully experience the story of Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, players must definitely go through each story. By choosing one of three paths, players will embark on a unique narrative. However, it doesn’t really matter which one the players decide to choose, since all the other fairy tales can be started later.

As for what each path entails, see below for a summary of all three.

A tale of wealth

Those who choose the “Tale of Wealth” will begin their journey in the green forests of the Woodlands. The paths of the players will cross with a Miserly witch named Erminia, who plunged the city of Valore into darkness.

A Tale of Power

Tale of Power will take players to the snowy borders of the Frosty Lands, where their paths will cross with the hero Titos. Titos is the leader of a group called Scarlet Wings, consisting of former bad guys.

A tale of glory

Last but not least, Tale of Fame will introduce players to a brilliant playwright named Auguste on the grassy meadows of the plains. It causes problems in Theatropolis, the city of arts, so players need to solve the problem.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is now available for mobile devices.