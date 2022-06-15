Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent pre-registration is already available for iOS and Android

The success of Octopath Traveler after its release in 2018 marked the revival of 2D role-playing games from Square Enix, when the developer doubled down on new and classic role-playing players. Since then, Square Enix has released fully updated versions of the six original Final Fantasy games with the Pixel Remaster series, as well as the HD-2D series, which received the newest entry with Triangle Strategy in March. But despite the success and recognition of Octopath at award ceremonies, Square Enix has not yet announced a proper sequel.

However, the story of Octopath Traveler did not end with the original role-playing game, as a free mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent was released in Japan in 2020. Instead of serving as a direct sequel to Octopath, Champions of the Continent plays out as a prequel telling the story of three new characters in the world of Osterra. Since Square Enix confirmed the western release of Champions of the Continent earlier this year, the latest update from the developer officially announces the opening of pre-registration for the game.

The new Champions of the Continent trailer released Wednesday morning shows that Octopath Traveler fans can now pre-register for the mobile game on both the App Store and Google Play Store. The short video re-introduces players to the magnificent 2D Octopath style, and also gives an idea of the mobile-optimized user interface in the game, promising “a console experience optimized for mobile devices.” The trailer also teases the world release window of the game: Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will be released in the summer of 2022.

The version optimized for mobile devices appeared as Square Enix pays great attention to transferring more of its franchises to mobile devices. In the previously mentioned Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, all releases were released for both PC and mobile devices at launch. Throughout its history, Kingdom Hearts has also seen several mobile releases: earlier this year, Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link. The upcoming remaster of Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song by Square Enix has also been confirmed for mobile devices.

Although Octopath Traveler has not yet received a true sequel, the success of the game has led Square Enix to officially adopt its HD-2D style for several recent and future games. Along with the recently released Triangle strategy, Square Enix has confirmed that the Live A Live remake, which will be released next month, will share the iconic Octopath visual style. Square Enix also announced that Dragon Quest 3 will receive a remaster in the same HD-2D aesthetic. Despite the fact that Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is not a direct sequel, it will offer fans another look at the world of Osterra.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will be released in the summer of 2022 for Android and iOS.