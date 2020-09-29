October’s Xbox Game Pass will feature Doom Eternal

Leonard Manson
Good news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers! Today (29), Microsoft announced the list of games that will come to the service. Check it out below:

October 1:

  • Doom Eternal (Console / Android)
  • Drake Hollow (PC)

October 8:

  • Brutal Legend (Console)
  • Forza Motorsport 7 (Console / Android / PC)
  • Ikenfell (Console / PC)
  • Leaving Xbox Game Pass on October 15
  • Felix the Reaper (Console / PC)
  • Metro 2033 Redux (Console / PC)
  • Minit (Console / PC)
  • Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PC)
  • State of Mind (PC)
  • So, what did you think of the games? Tell genet in the comments section!
