October Free Games on PS Plus, Xbox Gold

We go over all the free games and when they will be available to players subscribed to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC services.

October, the tenth month of the year, will be loaded with free games for users loyal to subscription services. The prelude to the new generation leaves us with interesting releases and, above all, high doses of content to dismiss the current consoles in style. As we do every month, it is time to collect all the free games that are offered in the subscription programs of PS4, Xbox One, Twitch and Google Stadia in October; another way of referring to PS Plus, Xbox Gold, Prime Gaming and Stadia Pro.

As usual, the last days of September have been chosen by Sony, Microsoft, Amazon and Google to reveal the free games that they will offer to their subscribers, including the dates of availability of the download and the end of the promotion . Driving, shooting, platforms and quality, in general; with titles for all tastes.

We also remember that leaving aside everything that we will see below, from MeriStation we have in updated articles the best free video games for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch and this publication with all the works for free or currently on offer.

Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr, the chosen ones for PS4

Sony service members will receive Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr starting this October 6 (this Tuesday). On the one hand, one of the most iconic sagas of Electronic Arts (which this Monday announces the remastering of Hot Pursuit) with a title that failed to garner too many good reviews, but that did reveal some of the modern ideas of the license. Above all, a game full of content that takes us to the huge open world of Fortune Valley, a territory with gambling and corruption every day.

On the other hand, Vampyr is a title that was quite liked in this writing. Focus Home Interactive’s work presents us with an action RPG in which we will put ourselves in the shoes of Dr. Jonathan Reid, who recently became a vampire. The London of 1918 that the project raises is a place with a great atmosphere. Our task will be none other than to stand up to the vampire hunters and resolve the conflict.



