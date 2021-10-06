October Astronomical Calendar: Actress in Space, Meteors and More

Astronomical: The month of October arrived with a new star in space: on the 5th, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, both Russians, boarded a rocket — in the Soyuz MS-19 capsule — bound for the International Space Station (ISS) to shoot the first movie off Earth. They will be there for 12 days.

Check out the main astronomical events for the month of October below.

October 6:

Beginning of the new moon.

October 8:

Draconid Meteor Shower: The event is annual and will be active from October 6th to 10th. It peaks at night.

October 9:

Encounter of the moon with Venus. The crescent moon will pass about 3 degrees north of Venus. You can view both above the western horizon after sunset.

October 14:

A Soyuz rocket will launch 36 satellites into orbit for the OneWeb Internet satellite constellation. The mission, called OneWeb 11, will take off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.

Encounter of the moon with Saturn. The crescent moon will be about 4 degrees south of Saturn in the night sky.