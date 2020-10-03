October 3 Chainlink (LINK) Analysis: Could Go Downhill

October 3 – Chainlink (LINK) failed to hold above $ 10 despite its V-shaped recovery. Cole Petersen’s analysis suggests that more negativity for LINK is at the door.

Chainlink (LINK) failed to break the $ 10K threshold, despite a recent rise from the $ 7 zone.

Having dropped 14.2% in the last 7 days, LINK is currently trading at $ 9.18.

The accusations against the founders of the BitMEX exchange pulled the Bitcoin price down and the altcoins were negatively affected.

With the general selling pressure on the market, the price of LINK dropped from $ 10.50 to around 9.20 with a decrease of approximately 4%.

The LINK price reached $ 20 in August, but had a decline by not exceeding it. Chainlink has not performed well since then.

The $ 20 selling pressure for LINK has also dealt a serious blow to the fundamentals of the altcoin.

$ 10 has become a major resistance on the Chainlink charts and LINK bulls have not been able to take a permanent position here so far.

LINK Price Going Below $ 7?

An analyst named TraderSZ, who has about 56 thousand followers on Twitter, commented that Chainlink will return to the beginning of August.

The LINK price was hovering around $ 6.85 – $ 7 at the beginning of last August.

The table shared by the analyst marked the regions to be seen in the LINK chart with the table he shared from his social media account.

Although there is a recovery in the V pattern on the Chainlink charts, even in the near future, due to the resistances at $ 10 and $ 11, LINK may experience a larger drop and start trading below the $ 7 band.



