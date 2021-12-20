Ocre Design – A Company Born Out Of The Love For Sustainability

Ocre Design: Do you work with what you like? And is your work inspired by what you stand for? The history of Ocre Design proves that it is possible, indeed, to live by what one believes and dreams of. The company, which produces and sells lamps and other objects created with cardboard, was born from the idea of ​​a couple. Around 2014, in Florianópolis, Robson Rebello and Ligia Estriga joined the interests and expertise of each to start Ocre Design, which today stands out in its sector.

The beginning of everything

It all started when Ligia, an architect, opened the company Pé de Ideia together with a friend; both produced design objects using the laser cutting technique. Robson, who worked with music and culture, set up a bar whose decoration was made entirely from reuse wood. One day, Ligia produced a lamp; Robson, seeing it, has a kind of intuition: that wonderful piece could generate a new business for the couple. “It was a spectacular object, and she asked me if I would support her,” he says.

Soon, Robson and Ligia decide to extend their partnership beyond their common life and start working together. That was where Ocre Design was born, a company based on investment in sustainability and upcycling – that is, on the creative reuse of materials, which would normally be discarded, to generate new products. Both become responsible for both the creation of the pieces and their execution. The name of the new venture is defined after participating in a branding competition promoted by the Design course at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC).

Robson also emphasizes that the company has the challenge of dealing with the fact that many people in Brazil still do not have a culture of disposal. “The material we use in the parts must not have gone to waste, bent, dirty, etc. Therefore, the rescue we do is directly in stores that produce large boxes”, he explains.

The luminaires created by Ocre Design have already won several awards in the area and are recognized for their beauty and functionality. The pieces go through 28 production stages, which include design, material separation, the cleaning process, laser cutting and paper work, which takes on a woody tone. “What we do is rediscover the beauty of the trees that is hidden in the cardboard”, says Robson.