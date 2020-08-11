Oceanhorn 2, Inspired by Zelda, Moves to Nintendo

After its period of exclusivity at Apple Arcade, the Cornfox & Brothers video game heads to Nintendo Switch at the end of this 2020.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is coming to Nintendo Switch this fall. Heikki Repo, creative director of Cornfox & Brothers, has confirmed through an official statement that the title until now exclusive to Apple Arcade will be available on the hybrid console before the end of the year, with a specific date yet to be confirmed.

Oceanhorn 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch after a year of exclusivity at Apple Arcade

“Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is a game made by Nintendo fans for Nintendo fans,” he says without hesitation, since this license is declared inspired by The Legend of Zelda. If the first title in the series was released in 2013 for mobile devices, PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita and Nintendo Switch, this sequel will finally debut on consoles after a year of exclusivity on Apple’s video game on demand platform for your iOS devices.

“We have been able to create something new from the solid knowledge we established with our previous game, Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas; and Oceanhorn 2 is our love letter to the games we grew up with, where we combine that beloved nostalgia with exciting new mechanics for an original twist, ”he adds.

Broadly speaking, the title is an adventure RPG with action mechanics, puzzle, territory exploration and a multitude of missions and dungeons. In Apple Arcade it could be enjoyed at 60 FPS and it was completely translated into Spanish. It is expected, however, that the debut of the game on a platform with traditional physical controls will be migrated with the same content (it is currently in version 2.0) as the title published about a year ago.

More details about the Oceanhorn 2 Nintendo Switch adaptation will be released shortly. Meanwhile, from the company’s official Twitter account they have published a short video with which we can get an idea of ​​what is coming.



