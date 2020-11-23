Océane El Himer violently clashed by Angèle on Tik Tok!

On social networks, Angèle did not hesitate to clash Océane El Himer. So she went wild on her Tik Tok account!

Since competing in the Marseillais vs the Rest of the World, Angèle has made a lot of enemies. The candidates did not like her relationship with Greg.

Moreover ! Many people have therefore clashed with her physique. Like Milla Jasmine or Marine El Himer. But Angèle has always had a lot of repartee!

Lately, it looks like she’s at war with a new reality TV contestant again! It would then be Océane El Himer, Marine’s twin sister!

Angèle therefore imitated Océane El Himer and Marine who fantasize about the same boy, namely Benjamin Samat! And she didn’t let it go! The video is therefore very funny! But one thing is certain, the twins must not have been laughing!

In the comments, Internet users seem to have appreciated this video. And the comments are also very numerous: “Huge! It’s super funny! ”

“It looks great on you doing this kind of video, so you buried them!” “I say, Sweaty Marine. ”

OCÉANE EL HIMER GETS TACKLED ON TIK TOK!

Other Internet users defend Océane El Himer: “I do not understand if you are tackling the twins why you are still following Océane (…) At least, they are not twins (…) Mdr, Sweaty Marine”.

Indeed, Angela always appreciated the one who destroyed the relationship of Alix and Benjamin. She even told Marine that she wouldn’t attack her twin sister since she respected her.

One thing is certain, Marine and Océane El Himer will respond very soon! They tend to react very quickly to tackles.

In the meantime, they are very busy in Dubai! While they were having a great time, they learned that the shooting of the next Marseille season was canceled!



