Océane El Himer: Her sister Marine finds him very strange!

Marine and Océane El Himer are more united than ever. However, that does not prevent them from teasing each other from time to time …

Marine El Himer has just published a Story on her Instagram account where she makes fun of her sister, Océane El Himer. And as much to say that we understand it! .

Followed by nearly 1 million subscribers, Marine and Océane El Himer therefore do not hesitate to share key elements of their daily lives in order to keep them entertained.

“She is too weird my sister!”. These are the words with which Marine El Himer began her Instagram Story today.

Thus, we discover Océane El Himer, standing, in front of a huge bay window. The latter observes the cars. Then she exclaims, “I wonder where people like this are going.”

The young woman then played a fun game: guess where they are going! “I think he’s going to shop. Him there, he left to join her wife. He is going to work. This one, he comes home from work, he started very early “, she exclaims under the incessant laughter of her twin sister!

One thing is certain, they seem to be having a lot of fun! A pleasure for their fans then!

MARINE AND OCÉANE EL HIMER TRUST EACH OTHER!

If you want to learn more about Marine and Océane Himer, don’t hesitate to watch the replay of “Tatoo Confessions”.

Thus, in this show, the two twin sisters revealed a little more about their personal life. Indeed, they spoke about their tattoos they made in tribute to the one they consider to be their father, who died on June 22, 2013 at the age of 51 from cancer.

“This is my father’s first and last name, year of birth and year of death with an anchor. This is my first tattoo. When I lost him I wanted him to be anchored in my skin. I will never regret. So he’s always mine. It was very important for me to do this. »She explains. On his left arm we can therefore read “Hervé Goessens 1962-2013”, explains Marine.

For Océane El Himer, it means the year of birth and the year of death with an eye, “to say he always watches over me.”

So a way to perceive the two reality TV candidates differently than through a few jokes!



