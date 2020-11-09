Occupying Armenia surrenders

According to the news in the Azerbaijani media, it was stated that Armenia, which suffered heavy losses in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, would sign the surrender agreement.

It is said that Armenia will withdraw from the three occupied provinces in Nagorno-Karabakh and then from all of Karabakh.

According to the agreement, the Azerbaijani army will remain in the lands it liberated. Turkish and Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until Armenia withdraws completely.

Pashinyan signed the agreement

The Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan officially announced that he signed an agreement at 1 o’clock at night.



