Obviously, Warner Bros. wanted to host a major DC crossover event and more in DC EU before the Discovery merger.

The upcoming list of DC movies is undergoing some major changes, including Warner Bros. Discovery abandons Batgirl and sets in motion a new 10-year plan for a superhero franchise. Although it has been confirmed that projects such as the HBO Max Green Lantern series and The Black Canary movie are still in development, there are still concerns among fans that some other pieces of DC content may end up on the chopping block. To that end, prior to the release of Warner Bros./Discovery, the former studio was reportedly planning a major DC crossover event at the DCEU, along with several other major films.

Anyone who delves into the history of DC comics is probably familiar with Crisis on Infinite Earths, a crossover written by Marv Wolfman and illustrated by George Perez, in which both DC heroes were recruited by the Monitor to defeat the Anti-Monitor, who intended to destroy the multiverse. Many fell in battle during this event, including the Supergirl version of Kara Zor-El and Barry Allen’s incarnation of The Flash, and although the Anti-Monitor was eventually defeated, the end result was a reboot of the DC Universe and its compression to literally one universe. According to THR, DC Films president Walter Hamada had planned for the DCEU to handle the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event, but it doesn’t seem to be working anymore.

As for entertainment, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” would certainly be a good way for the DCEU to bring the event to an audience comparable to what the MCU provided to “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale.” However, there is something mysterious about this plan. In late 2019 — early 2020, The CW channel presented its own “Crisis” in the DC series “Arrow”, “Flash”, “Supergirl”, “Legends of Tomorrow” and “Batwoman”. Although there is nothing wrong with having two adaptations of “Crisis”, in this crossover, Grant Gustin’s Flash met Ezra Miller’s Flash, which means that the DC film universe has already gone through a version of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. So would the CW Crisis be recognized at all, or would the DCEU’s attitude to this story act as if it was the first time a Crisis had happened?

Anyway, along with “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” THR also shared rumors that the DCEU is introducing the “Secret Six,” a team of antiheroes and supervillains who have a history with the Suicide Squad in the comics. It also became common knowledge that Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps and Static Shock were in development, as well as a film about Superman led by blacks, which was produced by J.J. Abrams and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. According to the publication, there are no directors attached to any of these projects, and it is difficult to say whether any of them will move forward.

If a cinematic version of Crisis on Infinite Earths eventually happens, or if the DCEU decides to give the green light to an explosive crossover of a different type, CinemaBlend will let you know. Meanwhile, Black Adam and Shazam! “Rage of the Gods” is due out later this year, and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” “Flash” and “Blue Beetle” are still included in the list of movie releases of 2023.