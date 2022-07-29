Obviously, the “Walking Dead” won’t die (and that’s really cool)

“The Walking Dead” has been around for over 10 years, and it’s clear that the show isn’t going to die anytime soon. The AMC series began in 2010 and is currently in its 11th and final season. Despite the fact that the show is in its final season, the Walking Dead universe still has something to offer fans after the last few episodes are released.

The zombie-filled horror series is known for its stellar script and acting. “The Walking Dead” has earned a very good reputation over the years, especially among fans of zombies, or, as the series calls them, “walkers”. The 11th season was stretched over two long years and divided into three parts. Parts 1 and 2 have already been played since 2021, and the final part 3 will begin airing on October 2 this year. This last segment of episodes will be the long-awaited conclusion of the series, but not the franchise.

The Walking Dead franchise will continue to live on thanks to various upcoming spin-offs. The spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead is a six–episode anthology that will premiere on August 14. Little is known about the plot yet, but in a short series it is planned to combine the stories of new and old characters. “Island of the Dead” is another spin—off, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023, along with two untitled series dedicated to the characters that the viewers of “The Walking Dead” know and love. However, these are not the first spin-offs to grace the series. The first spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead, was released in 2015 and continues to this day.

“The Walking Dead” is finally taking your breath away again

These additional shows will ignite an exciting spark in the Walking Dead fandom. The show has been consistent for more than 10 years, and now there will be something new to admire (and watch binge). The Walking Dead series is set in Atlanta, Georgia, but the new extra show “Island of the Dead” will take place in New York with the characters Negan and Maggie in the spotlight. Manhattan is a completely new place for pedestrians, and it will be amazing to see how they capture such a famous city.

New locations are not the only thing that spin—offs bring. Recently, a spin-off of the series “Rick and Michonne” was announced, which will finally discuss the story of what happened to Rick Grimes after what seemed to be his death in the 9th season of “The Walking Dead”. viewers learn more about some of their favorites. An untitled spin-off dedicated to Daryl is currently in development, in which Daryl will be without his best friend Carol. Not much is known about the plot, but after the season finale, viewers will have an idea of where each of the characters is heading on their journey through an apocalyptic reality. It’s going to be an exciting couple of years for “The Walking Dead” viewers, and it all starts with the end of one of the most beloved horror shows on today’s television.