James Cameron, Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro had some pretty amazing years in 2022. Cameron has released one of the highest-grossing films of the year, Spielberg has shot a semi-autobiographical story that is expected to compete strongly at the Oscars, and Del Toro has finally completed his enthusiastic project, which has received almost universal recognition. These three clearly have something to talk about during the next meeting of their “secret film club”, which apparently exists, and we want to participate in it.

Talking to young stars Jamie Flutters and Bailey Bass, who play Neteyam and Cirea in Avatar: The Way of Water, Sean O’Connell from CinemaBlend learned from Flutters that three experienced directors who are friends in public also have something secret. Flutters explained that while he wasn’t aware of any specific feedback del Toro had given Cameron about the new “Avatar,” he knew the three directors did have a secret club together, saying…

I don’t know anything about it, but I know that [Guillermo del Toro], Jim and [Steven] Spielberg have a secret film club.

It is unclear exactly what form this secret film club takes. Maybe they just have a group text chat or regular video calls to talk about movies. I prefer to believe that they get together once a month and watch old movies with a big plate of popcorn.

When you are a director of such a level as Spielberg, del Toro or Cameron, it is almost impossible for these three not to know each other, but beyond that it is clear that there is a real friendship between them. As friends, it’s not exactly shocking to find out that these three get together and talk about movies, the bond between Cameron and del Toro is as personal as possible, but Bailey Bass definitely felt that this “secret movie club” really had to remain a secret.

You just really give even more [laughs]… I don’t think you should say that.

Who knows what these three geniuses are talking about in their club, but we must assume that they should criticize each other to some extent. Getting a friend’s opinion on your work is always valuable. When this friend is also an experienced person in your field, it means much more. It is for this reason that Jamie Flutters certainly hopes that all three great directors love “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Flatters continues…

No, but they’re friends. They visit the set and talk about creative ideas and yes. So as long as these guys are happy with the movie, it’s awesome… as long as Jim is happy with it.

Apparently, James Cameron is quite happy with his new film. As the film is about to exceed $1.5 billion at the global box office, it seems that most people are quite happy with it.