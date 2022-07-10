Obvious combinations of Pokemon types are still missing from the series

Pokémon‘s eponymous monsters have become more varied and versatile over the years, but some type combinations have yet to see the light of day. It seems that every new generation comes up with a new type combination for at least one Pokémon, usually new, but occasionally old. However, it only makes sense that some type combinations have yet to come into being.

A Pokémon’s type is one of its most important attributes. It determines what moves the Pokémon is strong against, as well as what they’re weak against. Pokémon using moves of their own type also get a damage bonus. Dual-type Pokémon receive the effects of both their types. This can be good, providing extra resistances or even immunities. However, it could also provide more weaknesses or even a quad weakness if both types are weak to the same type. Remembering Pokémon weaknesses and resistances is core to the series’ gameplay, and that goes double for dual-type Pokémon since players have to take both types into account.

Related: Predicting Pokémon Gen 9 Evolutions Based On Past Games Typing

Interestingly, there are a few Pokémon type combinations that one would think might be obvious, but have yet to happen for whatever reason. It would be pretty easy to come up with Pokémon for these types, it just hasn’t happened yet. Maybe the upcoming games will offer some representatives for them, but for now, there are some Pokémon type combinations that are sorely missing.

Grass/Fire Is A Perfect Pokémon Type Oxymoron

Grass and Fire are one of the most clear-cut type relationships that one can imagine. Even players brand new to the series would be able to assume that Fire is strong against Grass. It’s the most obvious type matchup alongside Fire and Water and Fire and Ice. While many Pokémon type weaknesses need some explaining, these examples require no explanation. Throughout the series, there has been a Fire/Water Pokémon in Volcanion, as well as an Ice/Fire Pokémon in Zen Mode Galarian Darmanitan. However, there has yet to be a Grass/Fire Pokémon.

A Grass/Fire Pokémon would be surprisingly easy to come up with. One obvious angle could be a Pokémon based on charcoal, a burned-out wood Pokémon that heats back up when attacking. Or for something less subtle, it could be some sort of plant on fire, such as a bush or tree. Such a concept may even be able to debut a new signature attack, such as lashing out with flaming vines or the like. In terms of performance, and Grass/Fire Pokémon would be fairly average. It would have weaknesses to Poison, Flying, and Rock, but resist Electric, Steel, and Fairy, with a quad resistance to Grass itself.

Related: Every Pokémon Anime Character In Pokémon Yellow

Pokémon with unique type combinations are one of the things that make Pokémon so fun. It’s even better when these oddly-typed Pokémon turn out to be useful. For example, the aforementioned Volcanion or the Fighting/Psychic-type Medicham. A Grass/Fire Pokémon would be easy to conceptualize and design, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Game Freak was planning to release one soon.

Rock/Ghost Is A Perfect Combination For An Ancient Pokémon

There have been a fair amount of Pokémon associated with ancient times. In addition to fossil Pokémon like Aerodactyl and Omanyte, there are Pokémon such as the Golett family of golems, or the mummy-themed Yamask line. Most of these Pokémon are either Rock or Ghost-type. However, despite the frequency of ancient Pokémon in the series, there has yet to be one that is both Rock and Ghost-type.

Not only is Ghost and Rock an incredibly cool unused Pokémon type combination, it’s also easy to come up with ideas for. It could probably be some sort of possessed statue or cursed clay figure. Ghost Pokémon have benefited from creative designs in the past, so a Rock/Ghost Pokémon would be sure to turn out great. Its type matchups would be where it got interesting, with six weaknesses, three resistances, one quad resistance, and two immunities. Almost any Pokémon it fought against would either have a major advantage or a significant weakness, making it a heavy gamble to use in combat.

A Rock/Ghost Pokémon would be incredibly unique, although its type matchups may make it difficult for it to find a place in the metagame. Even so, a typing that is rife for creative ideas shouldn’t be left abandoned. There are plenty of Pokémon with several weaknesses, and they manage to find fanbases, even Pokémon with weak typings like Ice. A Rock/Ghost Pokémon would surely be able to do the same.

A Steel-Poison Pokémon Could Be An Incredible Tank

The Poison and Steel Types have had a relationship since the latter’s introduction in Gold and Silver. Steel is immune to poison, and therefore immune to the poisoned status condition. However, the debut of the Salandit line and their Corrosion ability in Sun and Moon allowed them to poison Steel-types. Types that oppose each other are frequently paired, even when one is immune to the other. However, the time has not come yet for a Steel/Poison Pokémon to arrive.

Related: Which Pokémon GO TCG Cards Are Worth The Most Money

The hardest part of creating a Steel/Poison Pokémon would definitely be the design. It may be one of Pokémon’s less sensible type matchups, but it still has potential if the designers can believably incorporate both types into its form. However, a Steel/Poison type would have a massive perk when it comes to battles. With those combined types, it has six resistances, three quad resistances, and one immunity. Its only downsides would be a weakness to fire and a quad weakness to Ground. Able to resist more than half of Pokémon’s types, a Steel/Poison Pokémon could easily become a dangerous option if it had decent stats and a good movepool.

Steel/Poison may sound odd at first glance, since it isn’t even an obvious contradictory pairing like Fire/Water. However, the two types compliment each other in impressive ways, leaving them only minor weaknesses to exploit while improving both of their strengths. While Scarlet and Violet’s reveal trailers have not hinted at a Steel/Poison Pokémon yet, it would almost inevitably make for an excellent defensive fighter if one does show up.

Seeing what new Pokémon type combinations is always fun, even as the series is running out of unused combinations to try. Whenever a Pokémon is the first with a new type combination, it’s always exciting to see how they perform. With any luck, the next Pokémon title will include a dual-type that has never been seen before.