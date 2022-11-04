“Obsession with being popular” — Meghan Markle Reflects on The Compulsion to Perfection in The Latest Episode of “Archetypes”

With her podcast “Archetypes”, Meghan Markle occupies a niche for herself in society. After successfully analyzing squads like Dragon lady, loner, pick, whore and angry black women, Markle came up with another episode to talk about another toxic stereotype that keeps women from achieving big goals.

In the eighth episode of the Spotify show titled “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom,” Meghan Markle talked about the pressure on women to be perfect wives, daughters, moms and sisters. Together with her three guests, namely Pamela Adlon, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Sam Jay, Megan reflected on the limitations that society imposes on the female sex.

Meghan Markle ignores the desire to be perfect

Speaking with Trudeau, Meghan Markle reflected on how difficult it becomes to play the role of wife and daughter, being a public figure. For the uninformed: Trudeau is the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Duchess also mentioned the enormous guilt that women usually feel because they cannot meet the expectations and standards set by society.

To further emphasize this theme, the former American actress read a poem that read: “When her manic drive to be perfect evaporates, and when her obsession with being popular is eviscerated.”

The author of the famous book “Radical Awakening: Turn Pain into Strength, Accept Your Truth, Live Freely” Dr. Shefali Tsabari agreed with the course of thought of the royal family of Sussex. Tsabari reflected on how women lead to a toxic life because of their misconceptions about achieving perfectionism.

She argued that the statements of modern women that they can do anything and anything are nothing but toxicity. The author believes that women fall into erroneous beliefs, and they need to abandon the idea of perfection. “The pendulum swings in the other direction, to great self-denial, disgust and shame. This is the other side of this pendulum,” added Dr. Shefali Tsabari, speaking on the podcast.

